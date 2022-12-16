Roanoke-Benson wins tense tussle with Streator Woodland 42-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Roanoke-Benson wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 42-39 over Streator Woodland in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Roanoke-Benson and Streator Woodland played in a 52-32 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on December 9, Roanoke-Benson squared off with Henry-Senachwine in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

