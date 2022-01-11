Roanoke-Benson pounds out steady beat in win over Minonk Fieldcrest 52-46

Roanoke-Benson posted a tight 52-46 win over Minonk Fieldcrest on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Rockets moved in front of the Knights 18-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets' offense stormed to a 32-15 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
The Rockets' rule showed as they carried a 43-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets withstood the Knights' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
