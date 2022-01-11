Roanoke-Benson pounds out steady beat in win over Minonk Fieldcrest 52-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke-Benson posted a tight 52-46 win over Minonk Fieldcrest on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Rockets moved in front of the Knights 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense stormed to a 32-15 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The Rockets' rule showed as they carried a 43-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets withstood the Knights' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on December 29 , Roanoke-Benson squared up on Mason City Illini Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

