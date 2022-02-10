Roanoke-Benson nips Flanagan-Cornell in scare 48-46

Roanoke-Benson topped Flanagan-Cornell 48-46 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.
In recent action on February 5, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Peoria Christian and Flanagan-Cornell took on LeRoy on February 5 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. Click here for a recap
