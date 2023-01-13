Roanoke-Benson escapes close call with Varna Midland 47-43

Yes, Roanoke-Benson looked relaxed while edging Varna Midland, but no autographs please after its 47-43 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Varna Midland and Roanoke-Benson faced off on January 14, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Varna Midland faced off against Lexington and Roanoke-Benson took on Ottawa Marquette on January 6 at Ottawa Marquette High School. Click here for a recap.
