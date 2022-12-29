Riverton's convoy passes Champaign Judah Christian 61-46

Champaign Judah Christian was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Riverton prevailed 61-46 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
In recent action on December 22, Champaign Judah Christian faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Riverton took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 22 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.