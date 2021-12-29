Riverton tops Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 58-42

Riverton grabbed a 58-42 victory at the expense of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 22, Riverton faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 22 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.