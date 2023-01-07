Riverton rides the rough off Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52-40

Riding a wave of production, Riverton surfed over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52-40 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Riverton took on Champaign Judah Christian on December 29 at Champaign Judah Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
