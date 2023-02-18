Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Riverton prevailed over Warrensburg-Latham 42-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Dieterich . Click here for a recap. Riverton took on Dwight on Feb. 11 at Dwight High School. For more, click here.

