Richardson escapes Chicago Kenwood 65-59

Richardson topped Chicago Kenwood 65-59 in a tough tilt for a Texas boys basketball victory on December 10.
Recently on December 4 , Chicago Kenwood squared up on Louisville Evangel Christian in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.