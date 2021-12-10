Resurgence: Tolono Unity fights back to beat Clinton 60-28

Tolono Unity awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 60-28 win over Clinton in Illinois boys basketball action on December 10.

Clinton started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over Tolono Unity at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.