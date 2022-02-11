 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Resurgence: Springfield Southeast fights back to beat Decatur Eisenhower 77-55

  • 0

Springfield Southeast staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 77-55 win over Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Recently on February 1 , Decatur Eisenhower squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's offense darted to a 28-23 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.

The Spartans' control showed as they carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How new Bears defensive coordinator views his talent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News