 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Resurgence: Normal West fights back to beat Urbana 67-48

  • 0

After getting off to a slow start, Normal West found its fuel late to propel past Urbana in a 67-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Urbana authored a promising start, taking a 17-13 advantage over Normal West at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 31-26 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Normal West jumped to a 53-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

In recent action on December 9, Urbana faced off against Champaign Central and Normal West took on Plainfield North on December 10 at Plainfield North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News