Resurgence: Normal West fights back to beat Urbana 67-48

After getting off to a slow start, Normal West found its fuel late to propel past Urbana in a 67-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Urbana authored a promising start, taking a 17-13 advantage over Normal West at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 31-26 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Normal West jumped to a 53-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

