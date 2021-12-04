Resolve: Lincoln tops off Mattoon 50-29

Lincoln fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 50-29 win over Mattoon for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 4.
Mattoon started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Lincoln at the end of the first quarter.
Lincoln's shooting moved to a 22-19 lead over Mattoon at halftime.
Lincoln's edge showed as it carried a 36-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.