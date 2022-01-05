Resolve: Bradley-Bourbonnais tops off Chicago Comer College Prep 62-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradley-Bourbonnais dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 62-46 win over Chicago Comer College Prep on January 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Chicago Comer College Prep took on Bartonville Limestone on December 29 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

The Catamounts showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over the Boilermakers as the first quarter ended.

The Boilermakers' offense moved to a 32-18 lead over the Catamounts at halftime.

The Boilermakers' influence showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

