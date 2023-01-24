Regulation wasn't enough as Peoria Richwoods needs extra time to defeat Peoria 82-80

The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Peoria Richwoods needed overtime to topple Peoria 82-80 to earn a victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Peoria squared off with January 4, 2022 at Peoria High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Pekin and Peoria took on Dunlap on January 17 at Dunlap High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.