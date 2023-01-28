Regulation wasn't enough as Peoria Manual needs extra time to defeat Morton 57-52

Peoria Manual used overtime to slip past Morton 57-52 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 23, Peoria Manual faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Morton took on Canton on January 21 at Canton High School. For more, click here.
