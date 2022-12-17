Razor thin: West Aurora earns tough verdict over Chicago Lane Tech 61-54

Yes, West Aurora looked relaxed while edging Chicago Lane Tech, but no autographs please after its 61-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

West Aurora opened with a 14-9 advantage over Chicago Lane Tech through the first quarter.

The Blackhawks fought to a 31-17 halftime margin at the Champions' expense.

West Aurora thundered to a 47-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Champions rallied in the final quarter, but the Blackhawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

