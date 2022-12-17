 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: West Aurora earns tough verdict over Chicago Lane Tech 61-54

Yes, West Aurora looked relaxed while edging Chicago Lane Tech, but no autographs please after its 61-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

West Aurora opened with a 14-9 advantage over Chicago Lane Tech through the first quarter.

The Blackhawks fought to a 31-17 halftime margin at the Champions' expense.

West Aurora thundered to a 47-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Champions rallied in the final quarter, but the Blackhawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on December 9, Chicago Lane Tech squared off with Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

