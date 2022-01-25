Razor thin: Rochester earns tough victory over Decatur Eisenhower 66-60

Rochester posted a tight 66-60 win over Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Rochester took on Jacksonville on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
