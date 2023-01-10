Razor thin: Raymond Lincolnwood earns tough verdict over Virden North Mac 41-34

Raymond Lincolnwood derailed Virden North Mac's hopes after a 41-34 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
The last time Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 40-36 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and Virden North Mac took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on December 28 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop. For results, click here.
