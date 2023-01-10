 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Razor thin: Raymond Lincolnwood earns tough verdict over Virden North Mac 41-34

  • 0

Raymond Lincolnwood derailed Virden North Mac's hopes after a 41-34 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.

The last time Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 40-36 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and Virden North Mac took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on December 28 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News