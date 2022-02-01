Razor thin: Northtown Chicago Intl Charter earns tough victory over Chicago Academy 62-55

Northtown Chicago Intl Charter didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Academy 62-55 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Math and Science and Northtown Chicago Intl Charter took on Skokie Ida Crown on January 19 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy. For a full recap, click here.
