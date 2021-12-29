Razor thin: Normal earns tough victory over Wheaton-Warrenville South 47-43

Normal found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Wheaton-Warrenville South 47-43 at Normal Community High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over the Ironmen at the end of the first quarter.

Normal's offense moved to a 19-16 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South at the intermission.

The Ironmen's control showed as they carried a 27-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

