Razor thin: Normal earns tough victory over Wheaton-Warrenville South 47-43

Normal found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Wheaton-Warrenville South 47-43 at Normal Community High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over the Ironmen at the end of the first quarter.
Normal's offense moved to a 19-16 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South at the intermission.
The Ironmen's control showed as they carried a 27-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 22, Normal faced off against Collinsville and Wheaton-Warrenville South took on Chicago Little Village Lawndale on December 20 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.