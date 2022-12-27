Razor thin: New Lenox Lincoln-Way West earns tough verdict over Chicago Manley Career 71-63

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West derailed Chicago Manley Career's hopes after a 71-63 verdict at Chicago Manley Career Academy High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
