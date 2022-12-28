Razor thin: Neoga earns tough verdict over Colfax Ridgeview 44-35

Neoga didn't flinch, finally repelling Colfax Ridgeview 44-35 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Neoga faced off against Arcola and Colfax Ridgeview took on Gardner-South Wilmington on December 17 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. For a full recap, click here.
