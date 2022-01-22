Razor thin: Mattoon earns tough victory over Pana 62-57

Mattoon knocked off Pana 62-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 15, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.