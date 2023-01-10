Razor thin: El Paso-Gridley earns tough verdict over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but El Paso-Gridley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-37 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on January 11, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 6 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.

