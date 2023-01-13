Razor thin: East Peoria earns tough verdict over Pekin 47-46

East Peoria swapped jabs before dispatching Pekin 47-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Pekin and East Peoria played in a 57-50 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, East Peoria faced off against Metamora and Pekin took on Bartonville Limestone on January 7 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.
