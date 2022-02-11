 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Delavan earns tough victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs 35-30

Delavan upended Glasford Illini Bluffs for a narrow 35-30 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Tigers 35-30 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on February 5, Delavan faced off against Peoria Heights and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Elmwood on January 28 at Elmwood High School. For more, click here.

