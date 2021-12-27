Razor thin: Decatur MacArthur earns tough victory over Edwardsville 53-44

Decatur MacArthur upended Edwardsville for a narrow 53-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The Generals' offense moved to a 27-15 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Decatur MacArthur's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 13-13.
Recently on December 18 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.