 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Razor thin: Decatur MacArthur earns tough victory over Edwardsville 53-44

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur upended Edwardsville for a narrow 53-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The Generals' offense moved to a 27-15 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 13-13.

Recently on December 18 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News