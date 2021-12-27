Razor thin: Decatur MacArthur earns tough victory over Edwardsville 53-44

Decatur MacArthur upended Edwardsville for a narrow 53-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The Generals' offense moved to a 27-15 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 13-13.

