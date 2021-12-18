Razor thin: Chicago Wells earns tough victory over Chicago Senn 51-44

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Wells passed in a 51-44 victory at Chicago Senn's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on December 18.
In recent action on December 13, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Wells took on Chicago Collins on December 10 at Chicago Collins Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
