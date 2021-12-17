Razor thin: Chicago Simeon earns tough victory over North St. Paul 48-47

The Wolverines' offense struck to a 19-1 lead over the Polars at the intermission.

North St. Paul turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Chicago Simeon put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.