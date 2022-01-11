Razor thin: Chicago Simeon earns tough victory over Chicago Kenwood 85-79

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Simeon didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Kenwood 85-79 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

The Broncos took a 39-36 lead over the Wolverines heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Simeon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 63-51 lead over Chicago Kenwood.

In recent action on December 30, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Bogan on January 4 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.

