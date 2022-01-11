Razor thin: Chicago Simeon earns tough victory over Chicago Kenwood 85-79

Chicago Simeon didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Kenwood 85-79 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
The Broncos took a 39-36 lead over the Wolverines heading to the intermission locker room.
Chicago Simeon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 63-51 lead over Chicago Kenwood.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Bogan on January 4 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.