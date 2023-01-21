Razor thin: Chicago Simeon earns tough verdict over Moline 67-66

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Simeon wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-66 over Moline for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
Chicago Simeon drew first blood by forging a 16-12 margin over Moline after the first quarter.
The Wolverines' offense jumped in front for a 38-30 lead over the Maroons at halftime.
Moline didn't give up, slicing the gap to 55-48 in the third quarter.
The Maroons fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Wolverines would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
