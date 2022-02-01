Razor thin: Chicago Brother Rice earns tough victory over Wilmette Loyola 46-39

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Brother Rice to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Wilmette Loyola 46-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago Leo on January 25 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For more, click here.
