Razor thin: Chicago Al Raby earns tough verdict over Chicago Vocational 62-60

Chicago Al Raby swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Vocational 62-60 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Vocational faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Jones on January 20 at Chicago Al Raby High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.