Razor thin: Chicago Al Raby earns tough verdict over Chicago Vocational 62-60

Chicago Al Raby swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Vocational 62-60 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 21, Chicago Vocational faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Jones on January 20 at Chicago Al Raby High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Chicago Vocational faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Jones on January 20 at Chicago Al Raby High School.

