Razor thin: Chicago Academy earns tough victory over Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 43-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Academy's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 43-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 17.
In recent action on February 4, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Academy took on Chicago Phoenix Military on February 7 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For a full recap, click here.
