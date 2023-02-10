Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin derailed Catlin Salt Fork's hopes after a 55-50 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Storm battled back to make it 25-23 at the half.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin moved to a 41-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Catlin Salt Fork played in a 41-18 game on January 20, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on February 3, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Watseka in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.