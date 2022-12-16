Razor thin: Athens earns tough verdict over Mt. Pulaski 48-46

Athens finally found a way to top Mt. Pulaski 48-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
The last time Athens and Mt Pulaski played in a 57-44 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Athens faced off against Springfield Calvary and Mt Pulaski took on New Berlin on December 6 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.