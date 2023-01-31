Raymond Lincolnwood wallops Ramsey 48-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Raymond Lincolnwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-23 explosion on Ramsey on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Pawnee. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.