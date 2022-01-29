 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Lincolnwood topples Staunton 40-37

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Raymond Lincolnwood passed in a 40-37 victory at Staunton's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Bulldogs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lancers 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-11 margin over the Lancers at half.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 29-21 lead over the Lancers to start the fourth quarter.

The Lancers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 19-8 in the last stanza.

