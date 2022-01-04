Raymond Lincolnwood survives taut tilt with Mt. Pulaski 48-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Raymond Lincolnwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-45 over Mt. Pulaski in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Hilltoppers controlled the pace, taking a 28-24 lead into intermission.

Raymond Lincolnwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Mt. Pulaski.

Conditioning showed as Raymond Lincolnwood outscored Mt. Pulaski 12-10 in the final period.

