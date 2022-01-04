 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Raymond Lincolnwood survives taut tilt with Mt. Pulaski 48-45

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Raymond Lincolnwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-45 over Mt. Pulaski in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.

In recent action on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Mt Pulaski took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 29 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Hilltoppers controlled the pace, taking a 28-24 lead into intermission.

Raymond Lincolnwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Mt. Pulaski.

Conditioning showed as Raymond Lincolnwood outscored Mt. Pulaski 12-10 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News