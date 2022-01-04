Raymond Lincolnwood survives taut tilt with Mt. Pulaski 48-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Raymond Lincolnwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-45 over Mt. Pulaski in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.
In recent action on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Mt Pulaski took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 29 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Hilltoppers controlled the pace, taking a 28-24 lead into intermission.
Raymond Lincolnwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Mt. Pulaski.
Conditioning showed as Raymond Lincolnwood outscored Mt. Pulaski 12-10 in the final period.
