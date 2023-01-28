 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Lincolnwood survives close clash with Staunton 52-45

Raymond Lincolnwood poked just enough holes in Staunton's defense to garner a taut, 52-45 victory on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Staunton faced off on January 29, 2022 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Buffalo Tri-City. For a full recap, click here.

