Raymond Lincolnwood stops Hillsboro in snug affair 46-43

Raymond Lincolnwood fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Hillsboro at Raymond Lincolnwood High on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Raymond Lincolnwood opened with a 11-6 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 25-14 advantage at half over the Hilltoppers.

Hillsboro drew within 36-31 in the third quarter.

The Lancers chalked up this decision in spite of the Hilltoppers' spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.