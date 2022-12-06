 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Lincolnwood stops Hillsboro in snug affair 46-43

Raymond Lincolnwood fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Hillsboro at Raymond Lincolnwood High on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Raymond Lincolnwood opened with a 11-6 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 25-14 advantage at half over the Hilltoppers.

Hillsboro drew within 36-31 in the third quarter.

The Lancers chalked up this decision in spite of the Hilltoppers' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Hillsboro and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on December 7, 2021 at Hillsboro High School. For more, click here.

