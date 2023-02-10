Raymond Lincolnwood drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Springfield Calvary 71-52 on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Calvary authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 26-25 half margin at the Saints' expense.

Raymond Lincolnwood darted to a 43-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 28-16 advantage in the frame.

