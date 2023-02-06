Raymond Lincolnwood could finally catch its breath after a close call against Taylorville in a 62-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion . Click here for a recap. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Bunker Hill on February 1 at Bunker Hill High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.