 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Raymond Lincolnwood sews up Piasa Southwestern 40-38

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Raymond Lincolnwood's locker room after Saturday's 40-38 win against Piasa Southwestern in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

Recently on December 10 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Piasa Birds showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Lancers as the first quarter ended.

Raymond Lincolnwood's shooting darted to a 21-18 lead over Piasa Southwestern at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Raymond Lincolnwood and Piasa Southwestern locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teven Jenkins makes first start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News