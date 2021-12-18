Raymond Lincolnwood sews up Piasa Southwestern 40-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Raymond Lincolnwood's locker room after Saturday's 40-38 win against Piasa Southwestern in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.
Recently on December 10 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Piasa Birds showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Lancers as the first quarter ended.
Raymond Lincolnwood's shooting darted to a 21-18 lead over Piasa Southwestern at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Raymond Lincolnwood and Piasa Southwestern locked in a 27-27 stalemate.
