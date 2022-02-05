 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Raymond Lincolnwood sews up Carlinville 36-31

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Carlinville 36-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Carlinville faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News