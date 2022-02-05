Raymond Lincolnwood sews up Carlinville 36-31

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Carlinville 36-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Carlinville faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap
