Raymond Lincolnwood records thin win against Bethany Okaw Valley 42-41

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Raymond Lincolnwood nipped Bethany Okaw Valley 42-41 in Illinois boys basketball on December 9.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on December 10, 2021 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Mt Olive and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Tuscola on December 3 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.