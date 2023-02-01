Raymond Lincolnwood finds victory in OT at Bunker Hill's expense 40-37

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Raymond Lincolnwood bumped Bunker Hill for a 40-37 vcitory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.

Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Bunker Hill squared off with December 21, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 18, Bunker Hill faced off against Virden North Mac . Click here for a recap. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 28 at Staunton High School. For results, click here.

