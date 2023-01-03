Raymond Lincolnwood dispatches Mt. Pulaski 50-39

Raymond Lincolnwood knocked off Mt. Pulaski 50-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Mt Pulaski squared off with January 4, 2022 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 21, Mt Pulaski faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Athens on December 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap.
