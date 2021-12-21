Raymond Lincolnwood collects skin-tight win against Bunker Hill 36-35

 Skip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Bunker Hill 36-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Lancers' offense jumped to a 22-20 lead over the Minutemen at the intermission.

Raymond Lincolnwood chalked up this decision in spite of Bunker Hill's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Recently on December 17 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Waverly South County in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

