Raymond Lincolnwood collects skin-tight win against Bunker Hill 36-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Bunker Hill 36-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Lancers' offense jumped to a 22-20 lead over the Minutemen at the intermission.

